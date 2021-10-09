Letter to the editor: Vaccines effective in preventing deaths

Editor:
Nicholas Collins' October letter to your paper contains misinformation about the Pfizer vaccine. The Israeli study to which his letter refers does not compare the likelihood of breakthrough infection symptoms to infection by those who received no vaccinations at all. The study involved the efficacy of booster shots. The third shot. The study confirmed the effectiveness of the two Pfizer shots in preventing serious illness even in the event of breakthroughs. The "science" was not wrong.
The 700,000 Americans who died from the virus and their families will take no consolation from Mr. Collins' private study of the "99% survivability rate" among the unvaccinated.
Wayne Judge, Queensbury