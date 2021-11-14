Letter to the editor: Vaccine reporting ideas to consider

Editor:

I'm a strong believer in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but I wish the daily report from Warren County Health Services would do a better job of accurately reporting on the effectiveness of getting vaccinated.

It's obvious from the daily reports of the number of breakthrough cases that, although the vaccine probably lessens the chances of being infected by the virus, it no longer "drastically reduces the chance of contracting the delta variant" as the earlier reports from the CDC stated.

The number of vaccinated people in Warren and Washington counties exceed the number of unvaccinated people and yet the number of unvaccinated people getting COVID exceed the number of breakthrough cases every day.

So the vaccine seems to reduce the chances of being infected, but no longer drastically. More important at this point would seem to be to report the percentage of unvaccinated people who get moderately to seriously ill when infected vs. the number of vaccinated people who do so. This information would probably do more to convince the vaccine doubters that maybe it's time to reconsider whether it's time to get the vaccine.

Chuck Cumming, Bolton Landing

