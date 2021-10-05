Letter to the editor: Vaccine mandates have been litigated

Editor:

I'm writing in response to Nicholas Collins.

What Elise Stefanik and Nicholas ignore is the fact that vaccine mandates have been determined by Scotus to be constitutional. Don't like it? Tough.

Freedom does not mean you can just do whatever you want. From what I understand, the law here generally restricts people from doing things that negatively impact others. Mandating a vaccine does not negatively impact others. Not getting vaccinated does. Hence the constitutionality of mandating vaccines in the interest of public health.

Virus mutations don't somehow make them weaker or make our immune systems somehow handle them better. Hence seasonal flu shots.

The unvaxxed who have recovered from Covid don't have superior immunity to the vaxxed. The CDC published a study that shows that the unvaxxed who have recovered from Covid are more than twice as likely to be reinfected.

One valid point Nicholas inadvertently made is that there are people with legit medical reasons preventing them from getting vaxxed. However, those who selfishly/ignorantly choose not to get vaxxed are ruining it for that small group of people who are at the greatest risk of serious illness from Covid.