Letter to the editor: Vaccinated by choice not by compulsion

Editor:

The attacks continue against Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from the editorial staff and letter-writers: Most recently for her position against mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

My household has been vaccinated by choice not compulsion. The lethality of this virus diminishes to statistical zero in age groups descending to those under 12.

I am amused that members of the “press” who are protected by the Second Amendment don’t understand what it is to have freedom.

Science tells us that you cannot eliminate a virus altogether. It mutates. The mutations get weaker over time and our immune systems handle the mutations. If you believe in personal freedom, then you should naturally be against those who want to restrict that freedom.

The paper daily tells us of new cases, tells us the percentage of those vaccinated and those who test positive post-vaccination. There are groups ignored by our state and federal government and the media. One group includes a good percentage of the U.S. population, those who survived COVID-19 and have superior immunity than the vaccines. Another group are those with legitimate medical reasons they can’t take the vaccine. There are also people like Christian Scientists who under their beliefs cannot take vaccines.