Letter to the editor: Use your gun rights to fight the tyranny

Use your gun rights to fight tyranny now
Editor:
Some may believe the Second Amendment to the Constitution was adopted as protection against a foreign adversary. However, James Madison, who drafted the amendment, clearly saw it as a way to allow citizens of individual states to quickly form militias to protect the citizenry against the threat of a standing national army from a president who would pose a dictatorial threat.
In composing the Federalist Paper No. 46, Madison suggests any standing national army be limited to 30,000 “souls.” Then he states: “To these would be opposed a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties, and united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence [meaning state and local governments]. It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops.”
Perhaps the time has come for the gun rights advocates of America to sign up with “well organized militias,” because the feds are coming after us. Note the unwelcome federal agents sent into the streets of Portland. These federal police have kidnapped and detained peaceful U.S. citizens. This is something we would expect of Russia or China not the USA. Now the president is threatening to send more federal agents into Chicago and other cities. These circumstances are the reason for the Second Amendment.
I know gun rights advocates have taken a lot of abuse over the years. But now may be the time to show why you have been so adamant in your support of the Second Amendment and to assert your Second Amendment rights to organize and be prepared to push back against any attempt of the federal government to deprive us of our liberties.
Roy Hansen, Glens Falls
