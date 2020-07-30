Letter to the editor: Use your gun rights to fight the tyranny

Use your gun rights to fight tyranny now

Editor:

Some may believe the Second Amendment to the Constitution was adopted as protection against a foreign adversary. However, James Madison, who drafted the amendment, clearly saw it as a way to allow citizens of individual states to quickly form militias to protect the citizenry against the threat of a standing national army from a president who would pose a dictatorial threat.

In composing the Federalist Paper No. 46, Madison suggests any standing national army be limited to 30,000 “souls.” Then he states: “To these would be opposed a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties, and united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence [meaning state and local governments]. It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops.”