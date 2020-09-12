Letter to the editor: Use vote to get good old USA back

Editor:

I find myself thinking of what has become of our Democracy, our country, over the past four years. It saddens my soul to see our Democracy trashed by Trump, w/the complicity and full support of Ms. Stefanik.

I had the opportunity to ask her a direct question @ her Moreau Coffee, a simple one: "Will you be completely honest in your campaign? Yes or no." Ms. Stefanik refused to answer, which is the most honest she has been.

Her voting record disclaims her environmentalist cloak, the votes that are "bipartisan" are actually "safe votes' for her: she can vote against the party line & claim to be bipartisan by so doing. Yet, in truth, those votes go nowhere as McConnell & Trump indicate they would not pass the legislation in question.

Case in point: the recent bill to fund the post office. She has yet to speak out on Trump's assessment of the military, other than a statement on the rain in France, verified by her office. The obvious truth in her carpetbagger status, the glaring conflicts in her resume vs. her claim to be from Willsboro. Her character is further shown in supporting Trump's handling of CoV, or lack thereof, which has sent our country to her knees.