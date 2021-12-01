Letter to the editor: Use the tools we have to keep us safe from COVID

Editor:

Following our letter of a couple of days ago pleading for all to be vaccinated and to be socially distanced against COVID, questions have come up that require some backup science.

About vaccines:

Studies show that 3 doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines drop risk of getting COVID by 90%. That does mean that 10% of the vaccinated can still get it. However, studies also show that one fully vaccinated will have on average 6 fewer sick days and 2 fewer days in bed than one not vaccinated. They also show that patients previously ill with things like old age or cancer may still become very sick or even die despite vaccinations, but with lower risk than if not vaccinated.

In Warren County:

There are roughly 64,000 residents. 44,709 of us have been fully vaccinated (69.8%). 7,340 residents have had documented COVID infections during the pandemic. Of those with documented infections, 1,325 (18%) have been vaccinated. Presently, there are 542 active infections in Warren County, 20 of whom are hospitalized in Glens Falls. These are among our highest numbers in the pandemic. Of 20 hospitalized, 16 have moderate illness; 5 were vaccinated. 4 patients are in the ICU; none were vaccinated.

The omicron variant:

It’s coming. So is data about it. Concerns are it may be more contagious than the current delta variant, which is very contagious. Researchers are hard at work to see if our vaccines will work for this new strain.

The near future:

Expect to see worsening numbers from the travel and visiting splurge over Thanksgiving. Expect the nasty omicron variant to arrive.

Again, please be vaccinated. Vaccines, masks and social distancing are the tools we have to keep us safe.

Richard Leach, MD; John Rugge, MD; Joel Solomon, MD; Kathy and John Braico, MDs; Herb Hudnut, MD

