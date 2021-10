We have National Guard troops, most of which are not working. We have soldiers, Army, Navy, Air Force stationed around the world, sitting by, doing endless drills, practicing endlessly for the big one.

Do you think the puppet on the hill ever thought to call this force into action, and get those ships that are backed up in our ports brought in, unloaded, and get them out delivering goods to our stores before this country completely collapses under this regime?