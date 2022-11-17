Letter to the editor: US has no emission reduction strategy

Just as midterms wind down, COP27 is meeting in Eqypt.

COP (Conference of the Parties) is the decision-making body of the United Nations Framework for Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) assessing progress combating the climate crisis.

John Kerry is the U.S. envoy to COP27 and President Biden speaks in Sharm el-Sheikh on Nov. 11, highlighting the recent passage of the IRA and IIJA: Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure act (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) as key in meeting promised COP goals. If these bills are fully implemented, U.S. emissions fall by about 40% compared to 2005 levels, and provide a substantial step toward meeting its “NDC” (nationally determined contribution) set at the Paris accord to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030. Each country sets its own NDC; COP28 will conduct a “global stocktake” — an evaluation of goals and mitigation as of next year.

The U.S. still does not have a national strategy for emission reduction. In the U.S. Congress there are permutations of comprehensive climate bills pending (www.earthbill.org) but require enough votes for passage.

There is no comprehensive global plan.

The COPs have fallen short on committed international climate financing to developing nations; $100B was set as a 2009 goal. To date, the U.S. has provided, through congressional appropriations, $1B, and, though unimplemented, in 2021 the Biden-Harris administration committed $11B annually.

Along with this year’s COP27 focus on loss and damage is the international call led by Greta Thunberg and Olaf Scholz for the release of Arab Spring activist and hunger striker Alaa Abdel-Fattah: “there is no climate justice without social justice.” He has been a political prisoner in Eqypt for 10 years.

The midterms generated great involvement; perhaps ethical obligations at COP27 will inspire similar public awareness and engagement.

Lisa Adamson, North Country Earth Action, Lake George