Letter to the editor: US has a Keystone Cops security system

In my view, former President Trump is extremely dangerous to our best democratic values. Playing fast, loose and careless with sensitive government documents warrants major criminal investigation. But wait!

What government agency is charged with keeping our most sensitive documents safe? Who has the entrance keys? Who (actually) polices and keeps a record of who enters? What’s taken? Should documents be removed? Was security clearance verified? Did documents come back?

This is not “Monday morning quarterbacking.” This is seventh-grade common sense!

Major libraries, like the Vatican, apparently have more security for rare and precious books than our federal government provided for our top secrets.

If facts dictate, then prosecutions are warranted for Trump and those complicit. But Trump is (apparently) not the only one culpable in our government’s Keystone Cops security system.

Rev. John A. Ekman, Greenfield Center