Letter to the editor: Urging a nationwide gun buyback effort

The Second Amendment reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Many would choose to pretend the first part of that sentence didn’t exist.

That would be because “well regulated” means submitting to rules, restrictions, and training before being able to “bear arms,” things few, if any, states require. Furthermore, the militia system was abolished in 1903 and a strong argument could be made that that renders the amendment null and void. I don’t advocate that, but I do believe the current state of gun laws in this country is on the wrong side of insanity. Those that exist are largely ineffectual, made to please special interest groups and extremist of the major parties. Thus, I propose the following:

As the U.S. armed forces, veterans, and various law enforcement agencies now fulfill the roles the militias once served, they should be the only ones permitted semi-automatic weapons. They have submitted to the necessary discipline and training with said arms and are oath-sworn to the stated purpose of the amendment.

All others should be permitted bolt- and lever-action rifles, shotguns, muzzle-loaders, and revolvers; weapons sufficient for home-defense and hunting, but insufficient for mowing down hundreds of people easily.

In order to reduce the number on firearms on the streets, and in the hands of criminals, I would recommend a series of nationwide gun-buyback efforts, as have proven wildly successful in reducing violent crime throughout Europe and Australia.

While this is far from a perfect solution, I would consider this a logical compromise, respecting both the letter and spirit of the Second Amendment. I doubt this proposal pleases the extremist of either major party. That may be a point in its favor.

David Sherwood, Fort Ann