Letter to the editor: Urgency required on climate change

Editor:

Gadzooks! Hurricane Sandy in 2011 was considered a 100-year storm, and this past summer, New York City has suffered three more 100-year rainstorms. The West is on fire, and Miami floods almost daily. All this is due to fossil fuel-caused global warming.

Where is the press? They should be hammering home, after each global warming-caused disaster, why these things are taking place. Labor laws changed after the press reported on the dangerous conditions that were the cause of the Triangle Shirt Factory fire tragedy. The influence of the press can change the course of history. We need them now.

Where are the clergy? The clergy of all denominations are well-respected. We need them, in clerical garb, out in the streets, marching and demonstrating for the future of our planet. This is God's creation. Life evolved for these particular climatic conditions. A few degrees either way and there goes life as we know it.

Until the press and the churches get involved and a public uprising occurs due to their influence, big money will continue to win, and your grandchildren will die.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown

