It’s immoral to consciously cause great harm for greed. What is now abundantly clear, unless we choose willful ignorance, is that intense global warming is destroying life; much of wildlife is threatened with extinction; drought and floods force people to leave homes; water is becoming scarce, hurricanes more extreme. Earth’s biodiversity — the source of all life — is endangered. New and expanded investment in fossil fuels are not the path for progress but of death, increasing carbon dioxide and methane, which will destroy life. Four banks — Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — are “climate criminals” that since 2015, have invested $1.2 trillion in the fossil fuel industry accounting for one quarter of all fossil fuel financing. They are the “pipeline.” But we who invest in them are complicit. Rabbi Heschel speaking about social injustice said: “We are not all guilty, but we are all responsible.”