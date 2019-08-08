Editor:
Upstate New York has a problem, and the problem is New York City and its lawmakers. In this last legislative session, upstate found out how little we matter to those in charge now in Albany, except when it comes to tax time. Laws were passed no matter the objection from which group, gun owners, farmers, teachers, businesses, it didn't matter to those now in charge of how this state is run; those who went to Albany to voice their opinions might as well have been talking to the trees, which of course there are now more regulations on. Instead, the funding was cut in places where it's needed, Lyme disease research, road and town projects, etc. but hey, we now have the most glamorous rest areas in the country; who minds if the roads to get to them are crumbling.
What's clear is that upstate is no longer represented. Sure, we have lawmakers we elect, but they're ignored, silenced or just plain drowned out; they are the party of Trump after all, why listen to them? So now what we have, no matter where you fall in the spectrum, is more coming out of our pockets to pay for NYC's subway issues, Cuomo's social programs like no cash bail that's going to cost every county money to have to pay for the extra man hours. More people will flee this state; the rest will suffer for it. The only solution left is to divide New York, make NYC its own entity and do it quick, while there is still something left of upstate to save. Because right now, it’s all taxation without representation, and upstate is being bled out like a hog getting ready for the slaughter.
David LaPell, Pottersville