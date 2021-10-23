Letter to the editor: Upset with failure to overcome virus

Editor:

I know ... if I don't read the news, I wouldn't know how some of the people I share their air with on this planet can be so wrong! Every day — EVERY DAY — there are new cases of this infection. Nobody made me get the vaccine. Nobody rewarded me to get the vaccine. But I did. And boosted!

It will soon be the second anniversary of this plague on this rock we call home. Two years! Have we, as the intelligent species, been so dumb to let this go on so long? Over four and a half million dead worldwide. How far up our butts can our heads get?

If you want to blame God, stop. Maybe this was put upon us as a challenge to overcome together, but somewhere there is shaking of heads and crying (or laughter) at our failure.

Kevin Loucks, South Glens Falls

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0