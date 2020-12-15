 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Upbeat employee deserved better

Editor:

Lisa Amorosi was the face of the Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Center when you first checked in for treatment. She brought a cheerful, welcoming and upbeat tone to an area of care where often despair, loss and fear prevailed. She has worn a mask successfully in the past to prevent the seasonal flu. According to the Center for Disease Control, the seasonal flu shot is at best only 40% effective.

For the Glens Falls Hospital to put her health at risk seems rather at odds with their hospital’s mission.

David M. Gottesman, M.D., North Creek

