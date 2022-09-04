Letter to the editor: Up to all of us to try to prevent suicides

Sometimes we forget that the people around us are carrying a heavier load inside. We cannot see their struggles or understand their pain. Maybe we should try.
Suicide is a tough subject to write or talk about. There is still widespread stigma associated with it, and it quickly makes people uncomfortable. But talking about suicide gives individuals a chance to seek help and share their story.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and September 4-10 is National Suicide Prevention Week. Suicide prevention is important every day of the year, but this month shines a light on suicide to raise awareness and promote action.
It is a time to remind our loved ones that it is OK to not be OK. It is a time to ask the tough questions, listen without judgment, and help them get help. Being someone’s support system when they are in that dark place could make all the difference. You don’t have to do it alone, help them connect with family, friends, therapy and helplines.
Suicide affects all people and is a leading cause of death for teens and adults. Dying by suicide does not make someone “weak” or “selfish” or means they “took the easy way out.” Nothing about suicide is easy or weak.
One death by suicide is too many.
It is up to all of us to try to prevent suicides. Learn the signs, have the conversations, and be kind.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor.
Olivia Cohen, Warren County Public Health educator