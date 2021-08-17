Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated appear to be unpatriotic

Editor:
Since so many of the unvaccinated are on the Right, let’s speak to them in their own language.
They can’t possibly be patriots, because they either trust something that escaped from a Chinese lab, or something that grew inside a Chinese bat (pick your conspiracy theory) over a U.S.-made vaccine.
They're allowing the U.S. to turn into a welfare state as so many now rely on big government to pay us unemployment, because they’re destroying our economy and we’re losing jobs.
They're supporting socialized medicine by having the dreaded big government pay the difference between what their insurance (if they have it) will cover and what the hospital bills total. That and big government paying up to $7k toward funeral expenses for those who die of COVID.
So, to sum it up in their terms, they are Chinese-loving socialist welfare queens hell-bent on destroying the U.S. economy! Hey. When the shoes fit.
Now a word with Sid Gordon, if I may. I know you're a good guy, Sid. I'm sure anyone who reads your heartfelt letters agrees. You want nothing but the best for us and I thank you but I have a question. You continually tell us we have to pick the best and the brightest to lead us but you don't tell us how to discern who the best and brightest are.
Like Mike Tyson said, "Everybody's got plans til they get hit." and our leaders are going to get hit hard and frequently. How do we know, Sid, who's tough, smart, and kind enough to lead? Can we research them? We have access to info like never before. It's not hard. Bless you, Sid but help me out here, OK? Thanks!
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau