Letter to the editor: Unsure why people back Donald Trump

What is it that makes people in the North Country continue to support Donald Trump in spite of the evidence that he is illegally enriching himself and eroding the institutions of democracy? The Republican Party has been ripped from its moorings. What is it they stand for? It’s certainly not the rule of law or fiscal responsibility. Squash the opposition at any cost? Well, the cost my friends is our democracy.

Socialism is bad? What about Medicare and Social Security? What about public schools, hospitals, National Parks, fire departments, roads and bridges? How about the FCC, CDC, FAA, EPA? Are these not necessary in our society? What about health insurance? Let families go broke and/or die? Those are the choices facing many residents in this area. They don’t go to the doctor, they don’t get medicine for fear it will bankrupt their families.