Letter to the editor: Unsure why people back Donald Trump

Editor:
What is it that makes people in the North Country continue to support Donald Trump in spite of the evidence that he is illegally enriching himself and eroding the institutions of democracy? The Republican Party has been ripped from its moorings. What is it they stand for? It’s certainly not the rule of law or fiscal responsibility. Squash the opposition at any cost? Well, the cost my friends is our democracy.
Socialism is bad? What about Medicare and Social Security? What about public schools, hospitals, National Parks, fire departments, roads and bridges? How about the FCC, CDC, FAA, EPA? Are these not necessary in our society? What about health insurance? Let families go broke and/or die? Those are the choices facing many residents in this area. They don’t go to the doctor, they don’t get medicine for fear it will bankrupt their families.
Trump’s behavior is that of a tyrant. The Senate acquittal of Impeachment charges has emboldened him to move faster in his quest for power. In spite of the overwhelming evidence of his guilt, Republicans chose to make fools of themselves with ridiculous arguments designed to please him. Our own representative, Elise Stefanik was among them. The Senate made a big mistake in acquitting without allowing witnesses and documents. Trump is now using the federal judiciary to punish his enemies and obtain leniency for his accomplices. He knows the Senate will not hold him accountable.
If Trump is reelected in 2020, there will likely be no off ramp. We will all be living in the Land of confusion. Authoritarian oligarchy. Profits for the rich, social program cuts and more work with lower pay for the poor. This is what American soldiers fought against in WWII. The 2020 elections will be pivotal.
Debra Parker, Hudson Falls