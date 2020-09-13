Letter to the editor: Understanding needed to deal with protests

Editor:
Many a folk on the right wing of the political spectrum have been wrapping themselves in the flag and decried the kneeling players and BLM protesters. I identify myself as a conservative but can’t bring myself to condone such blanket condemnation.
Do not get me wrong, I cringe when I see such protest, as I have fought for that flag, I have sacrificed much for that flag, and I expect when I go to my final reward that flag will drape my casket.
But I am a student and teacher of history, too, and cannot, like many seem to be able to, deny reality. The reality is many people of color do not feel they are protected by the laws that flag represents. They do not feel they are getting the opportunity it promises. They do not feel they are getting the same privileges of citizenship the rest of the country is receiving.
Under such circumstances, would you meekly bow down and accept poverty, disrespect and privation? Wouldn’t you protest? Wouldn’t you fight to change your condition? Wouldn’t you feel less loyalty toward a flag that has essentially betrayed you?
Do not mistake me, I do not like such protest, and I feel all violent rioters and vandals should be rightly punished, regardless of their politics. That being said, do remember the patriots involved in the Boston Massacre and Tea Party would have been guilty of rioting and vandalism too, under the law. You should also know how those protests ended.
These issues need to be dealt with by something more than just a heavy hand, or they'll simply crop up again until the root cause is dealt with. That involves understanding and compromise.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann
