Letter to the editor: Understanding needed to deal with protests

Editor:

Many a folk on the right wing of the political spectrum have been wrapping themselves in the flag and decried the kneeling players and BLM protesters. I identify myself as a conservative but can’t bring myself to condone such blanket condemnation.

Do not get me wrong, I cringe when I see such protest, as I have fought for that flag, I have sacrificed much for that flag, and I expect when I go to my final reward that flag will drape my casket.

But I am a student and teacher of history, too, and cannot, like many seem to be able to, deny reality. The reality is many people of color do not feel they are protected by the laws that flag represents. They do not feel they are getting the opportunity it promises. They do not feel they are getting the same privileges of citizenship the rest of the country is receiving.

Under such circumstances, would you meekly bow down and accept poverty, disrespect and privation? Wouldn’t you protest? Wouldn’t you fight to change your condition? Wouldn’t you feel less loyalty toward a flag that has essentially betrayed you?