Editors:
Judging from some of the online comments (“since the Dems took control of Congress, nothing gets done”), some of your readers seem to lack understanding how our government works.
Congress consists to two groups: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House are elected for two-year terms. The number of representatives for each state depends on the population of the state. (This is why the census is so important.) Each state is divided into districts, which elect their representative. Elise Stefanik is currently the representative for NY District 21, which includes Warren and Washington counties. The current majority of the members of the House are Democrats. The House is responsible for initiating the process that leads to the passing of a law (called bills). The current House has passed quite a few bills. You can check this on government websites. If you’re not sure how to do that, ask one of the excellent librarians in the outstanding Crandall Public Library for help.
Each state elects two senators for a six-year term each. They are the senators for the entire state. New York’s current senators are Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer. The Republicans are the majority in the Senate. In order for a bill from the House to continue in the process of becoming law, the Senate must vote on the bill. The person who decides whether or not the bill will be voted on by the Senate is the House Majority Leader. The House Majority Leader is currently the Republican, Mitch McConnell, who does not allow many bills to be voted on. This, again, is information that is easily found on government websites.
Jane Arnold, Pawtucket, R.I.