Letter to the editor: Understand the difference in -isms

Editor:

As a lifelong liberal Democrat married to a lifelong Republican I can witness to the fact that two points of view can co-exist very nicely. I am a bit annoyed by people who don’t understand the word “socialism,” feeling it is an expression of communism. It definitely is not.

We have in this country a modified form of socialism. The Army, the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, FBI, Secret Service, local police are all controlled by the government and paid for by the taxpayers. That is socialism.

Capitalism roots in competition. Where it’s honest it works. Example — Burger King competes with McDonald’s, Ford competes with GMC. Genuine competition keeps the prices down.

Unfortunately, unregulated capitalism gives way to greed. We saw what happened when Mr. Trump did away with regulation of big oil and pharmaceuticals. My prescription copay, for what had been for years — $5, immediately went to $50. Gasoline will soon go to $3 a gallon. A good example of unregulated greed.