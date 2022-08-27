 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Understand power to make clear choices

Letter to the editor

Power is a drug. With conviction it becomes uncontrollable, blurring the clarity of right or wrong. Careful or careless it is used to build, it is used to destroy. Followers flock to the powerful to enable them to do what they do for good or for bad. There is an addition to politics that is evident in many aspects of human interaction. It is the ultimate dichotomy of good and evil. If you understand this, the choices are clear.

It is possible that more so than any other point in our history, those choices will define our future as a free society or something else.

Christian Gearwar, Lake George

