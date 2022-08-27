Letter to the editor: Understand power to make clear choices

Power is a drug. With conviction it becomes uncontrollable, blurring the clarity of right or wrong. Careful or careless it is used to build, it is used to destroy. Followers flock to the powerful to enable them to do what they do for good or for bad. There is an addition to politics that is evident in many aspects of human interaction. It is the ultimate dichotomy of good and evil. If you understand this, the choices are clear.