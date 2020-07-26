Letter to the editor: Understand first, then comment on virus

Letter to the editor: Understand first, then comment on virus

Editor:

With all due respect to Mr. Dustin Mingo and his plan for an “underground bike rally into Lake George” and his comment about the severity of the COVID-19 virus, I would appreciate it if he would publish his qualifications to make such comments, including copies of his medical degrees or scientific accomplishments. I’m sure once this is done, many will then be willing to listen to his point of view rather than that of doctors and nurses working the front line against this insidious enemy.

I do applaud you, though, for at least the willingness to follow the law and all corresponding precautions. It’s time we listen to the experts and finally get this virus under control throughout this country.

Aaron Furman, Warrensburg

