Letter to the editor: Undermining election led to insurrection

Editor:

To Elise Stefanik: We are writing to express our profound concern regarding your recent activities to overturn the will of the people in the recent November election.

There seems to be no moral line that you won’t cross in your support of President Trump. Instead of challenging his endless stream of lies and conspiracy theories, claiming election fraud, with the truth, you engage with your supporters in doublethink — “a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to accept a clearly false statement as the truth.”

Now the president has invoked his conspiracy theories and lies, which indoctrinated millions, to incite and support a deadly insurrection against Congress to prevent a duly-elected president from taking office.

President Trump had telegraphed his plan for a coup d’état for months, but you did not rise up to challenge him and now you have relied on the consequences of doublethink to challenge Electoral College votes for President-elect Biden.