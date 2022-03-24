Letter to the editor: Ukraine war is a wake-up call

Editor:

This war in Ukraine is a wake-up message for all humanity. If we pay attention to the world situation and compare it to the coming events we are told about in the Bible, we can get a preview of the devastation that will come on Jerusalem and all the world in the near future. We see the atrocities of humanity against mankind as the proud and powerful demand their way, refusing to show the love of God as taught and shown by His example.

The world leaders at this time have been appointed to their positions of authority to bring to a close the plan of the Creator’s intended purpose for mankind. Man has rejected all he has been offered and judgment is not far off. What we see today is to get our attention and to soften men’s hearts and turn them back to the creator.

Read Revelation 13 and Verses 1-13 of Revelation 17 for things to come. The Ukraine war does not compare to the coming judgment of God, and you may think things are bad now. The judgment coming will be worldwide but Jerusalem is identified as the City of God and is the target as the final rejection of the Creator by His creation led by the god of this world, Satan.

Today the door is still open for all who will look and understand, but the days are numbered for man’s sake. Turn to the creator and become His child while there is time and the invitation is given. Know the activities we observe in today’s world are by His permissive will and for our good.

Carl Thomas, Stony Creek

