Letter to the editor: Ukraine united, America divided

Editor:

It’s absolutely disturbing and frightening to see that there are letter writers in this very paper who denigrate Joe Biden, but fawningly praise Putin as a strong leader. How did some Americans come to be so twisted in their thinking that they would admire this brutal dictator who has shown time and time again that he has no regard for innocent life, let alone the “freedom” these same Americans profess to treasure?

I’ll tell you how. The same social media/misinformation propaganda machine that failed to fool the Ukrainian people worked all too well on us. It was heartbreakingly easy to make us turn on each other, and make us think of our own fellow citizens as enemies. Some of our own leaders have bought into that hate, stoking it to stay in power.

We are at each other’s throats over race, climate change, COVID-19, you name it. Now Biden is being blamed for rising gas prices, as though he had some kind of gas faucet in the White House that he can turn on and off at will. How utterly ridiculous.

I look at the Ukrainian people and see their amazing courage and sacrifice, their solidarity in the face of danger and true evil, and then I remember how people here fell to pieces over wearing a piece of cloth over their nose. If Russian tanks rolled into our towns, would we unite and stand against them or would we point fingers and blame each other? Or even worse, would some of us welcome them?

Tanya Goldstein, Salem

