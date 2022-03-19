Letter to the editor: Ukraine crisis is more important

Editor:

Like most homeowners I received three requests last week by mail seeking donations for political candidates running for election in the fall.

The letters explained the importance of supporting one party or the other with donations of $100, $200 or $300 to finance their campaigns. I receive probably 20-25 of these annually.

Would not it been much more meaningful if just one asked for funding to support the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia?

Their continued bravery, resolve and sacrifices far overshadow our political campaigns that are based on how much each can raise.

Our federal politicians as well can learn much from the Ukrainian president and others in his cabinet who are not fighting for money but rather their lives!

Mayor Robert Blais, Lake George

