Letter to the editor: U.S. is in no way a Christian nation

Editor:

So Eric Geisel calls me out for "picking apart the words of a fellow citizen." Ooo! Then he does the same to me by making me out to be a Marxist defender. Swell!

“The right’s contention that we are a “Christian nation” that has fallen from pure origins and can achieve redemption by some kind of return to Christian values is based on wishful thinking, not convincing historical argument. In a treaty with the Muslim nation of Tripoli by John Adams and signed by the Senate in 1797, the founders declared that "The U.S. government is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion."

Thomas Jefferson said, "Christianity neither is nor ever was a part of the common law." John Adams said, "The government of the U.S. is not in any sense founded on Christianity." Thomas Paine said “All national institutions of churches, whether Jewish, Christian or Turkish, appear to me no other than human inventions set up to terrify and enslave mankind and monopolize power and profit."

James Madison said, "Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together."