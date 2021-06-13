Letter to the editor: U.S. ideals do not include coups

U.S. ideals do not include coups

On January 6th, I watched from my doctor’s office the horrifying events unfold across the Capitol. Officers dragged across the floors, beaten with canes, shields, batons and even our American flag. I watched in horror as they crushed an officer in a door. So much for “back the blue”, I guess we only “back the blue” when it fits our agendas.

Yet even after this violence, we face greater threats to our democracy. During a rally in Dallas, Texas, called “For God & Country Patriot Roundup’’ (like it was some sort of country festival), former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn stated (when asked why a Myanmar styled coup d’etat couldn’t be executed within the United States) “No reason. I mean, it should happen here. No reason.” This was furthered by statements from former President Donald Trump, who claimed he would return to power in August.

Donald Trump and his allies continue to destabilize the United States; their continued decrying of the election of 2020 has further dug a rift in a nation already divided. When Hillary lost in 2016, Republicans screamed, “Get over it!” as she should have — she lost, he won, that is how elections work. Whether you support claims of election fraud, supporting the overthrow of the U.S. government must stand to reason as ludicrous. History has repeatedly shown the effects of a coup on any country. The United States is not revolutionary France, we are not Myanmar, we are not fascist Italy. The support of leaders plotting the overthrow of a government is not only outrageous but unAmerican. We are not built on the ideals of spilling each other’s blood, we are built upon the ideals of reason and kindness. If you support the United States of America, you cannot support Donald Trump’s insanity any longer.