Letter to the editor: U.S. foundation is under attack

Editor:

One of the coolest jobs I had was consultant for standardized civics exams, writing multiple choice items, essay questions and selecting the balance of questions to appear on state final exams for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia and our own Regents. Coming across some hundreds of questions reflecting the states’ mandates for 1980-2000, I wondered how specific targets of learning fare in today’s foundationally shaken climate.

There are vital concepts based upon the Constitution and best democratic practice which serve as bedrock for civic understanding. Across the country, states determined that knowledge of governmental underpinnings is a priority for young citizens. Today there is such dissonance between American ideals and current administration behavior. What can kids glean from this presidency?

This president trashes the “separation of powers” legalities. He audaciously defies subpoenas as if “above the law.” An attorney general bows to do his bidding over justice concerns of the American people.