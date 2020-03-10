Letter to the editor: U.S. foundation is under attack

Editor:
One of the coolest jobs I had was consultant for standardized civics exams, writing multiple choice items, essay questions and selecting the balance of questions to appear on state final exams for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia and our own Regents. Coming across some hundreds of questions reflecting the states’ mandates for 1980-2000, I wondered how specific targets of learning fare in today’s foundationally shaken climate.
There are vital concepts based upon the Constitution and best democratic practice which serve as bedrock for civic understanding. Across the country, states determined that knowledge of governmental underpinnings is a priority for young citizens. Today there is such dissonance between American ideals and current administration behavior. What can kids glean from this presidency?
This president trashes the “separation of powers” legalities. He audaciously defies subpoenas as if “above the law.” An attorney general bows to do his bidding over justice concerns of the American people.
We suffer the disregard of the “division of powers” as the president penalizes “non-Trumper” states. We see defiance of election law and best practice to disclose offers of outside help and, worse, he invites foreign interference in our elections.
Is it not treachery for the president to rely on information Putin tells him over meticulous evidence from national security professionals? Yes, and golly, how do we teach “emoluments” prohibitions? What will be the “outcomes”—the test results—that Trump’s obliteration of Constitutional bedrock will have on America’s young people?
A critical presidential duty is to serve as the nation’s “Chief of State”, the role-model for decorum and civic empathy. It is the duty as the nation’s chief consoler in disaster, unifier in crisis and purveyor of America’s soul. We have, instead, one who is ruinously divisive, bombastic, intellectual incurious, mendacious and impious.
Cindy Whitman, Glens Falls