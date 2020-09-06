Letter to the editor: U.S.A. — We're No. 1 (in deaths and turmoil)

Editor:

Four more years!

Donald Trump has done a great service to our county. When we vote in November, we need to keep in mind his achievements and what his re-election will mean for us.

Make America Great Again! The USA is now No. 1 in COVID-19 infections and deaths. What else are we No. 1 in? Not access to health care, life expectancy or security for people with pre-existing conditions.

Economic prosperity! Are you better off now than you were four years ago? Before your retirement funds tanked and health care premiums spiked, when unemployment was at a historic low, and before your small business sank?

Law and order! Trump has praised the “very fine people” who attacked demonstrators in Charlottesville and killed one, the “patriots” who attacked peaceful protesters and his campaign and administration staffers who have been convicted of crimes, some of which could accurately be termed “treason.” Do his tweets and support for right-wing demonstrators encourage law and order — or not?