Letter to the editor: U.S.A. — We're No. 1 (in deaths and turmoil)

Four more years!
Donald Trump has done a great service to our county. When we vote in November, we need to keep in mind his achievements and what his re-election will mean for us.
Make America Great Again! The USA is now No. 1 in COVID-19 infections and deaths. What else are we No. 1 in? Not access to health care, life expectancy or security for people with pre-existing conditions.
Economic prosperity! Are you better off now than you were four years ago? Before your retirement funds tanked and health care premiums spiked, when unemployment was at a historic low, and before your small business sank?
Law and order! Trump has praised the “very fine people” who attacked demonstrators in Charlottesville and killed one, the “patriots” who attacked peaceful protesters and his campaign and administration staffers who have been convicted of crimes, some of which could accurately be termed “treason.” Do his tweets and support for right-wing demonstrators encourage law and order — or not?
Standing up to Russia! No matter that a majority-Republican Senate Committee found that Trump’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in our 2016 election, or that Russia put bounties on the lives of US soldiers, or that Facebook has detected Russian attempts to influence the 2020 election.
Leading the world! NATO allies we have depended on since the Cold War no longer believe they can trust us. Our reputation as a champion for human rights has withered in our failure to condemn the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen who worked for a U.S. corporation. The Kurds, who assisted us in our military campaign against ISIS, justifiably feel that we have abandoned them.
Four more years? Of division, polarization, and confusion over what it means to be a democracy and leader of the free world?
Henrietta Jordan, Keene Valley
