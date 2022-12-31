Letter to the editor: Two good films, and some other thoughts

Oath of the President of these United States: I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States, and I will to the best of my "ability," preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of these United States.

So the voters of this state (I refer to them as the red cane society) now want our governor to do something about crime, and the state's economy. Now that the election is over and these blind mice want what Demos don't give, they have decided that Selznick ain't so bad after all. Qualification be darned, vote the party lines!

Won't be long now folks, our puppet-in-chief will have us at war (I think we already are) with Russia!

Read the full page article about the once "Golden" Globes. What a waste of paper, and ink. Two good movies all year ("Where the Crawdads Sing" and Tom Cruise about the pilot.) Anyway, it made me reflect back on all the wonderful actors, singers and comedians of the past. I remember lying on a blanket at Usher's beach next to some celebrities that had been out partying all night, or performing in the many clubs in and around town. They were passed out on blankets till around noon. Then they would go into the cold refreshing waters of Lake George, dress and go back to the city.

If we can build pipelines to send oil to different parts of the country, why can't we build a network of tubes to send water from those that got, to those that have not?

Prison reuse? Sure. How about a nice safe place to tuck away all the lunatics that are walking the streets of this country?

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury