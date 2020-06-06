Letter to the editor: Two are best for Lake George board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am writing to urge Lake George School District residents to vote with their mail-in ballots. It is extremely important that your voice be heard in these crucial economic and cultural times.

The Lake George Board of Education has worked very hard to keep the 2020-2021 budget trimmed, yet allowing for programs that have brought distinction to the school district. (Many items are non-negotiable — state and federal mandates.)

In order to maintain this distinction, I urge voters to consider Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber as the two new board members. As educators, both candidates are knowledgeable of the needs of students. They are fair, without a hidden agenda. They know the importance of transparency as a working board.

I know these candidate are the best choices for the Lake George Board of Education. I am voting for them!

Janet Loonan

Retired Lake George Central School teacher

