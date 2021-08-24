Letter to the editor: TV shows to feature virus themes

Editor:
My friends at QAnon tell me the entertainment industry is secretly revamping its fall season TV shows and movies in honor of our brave anti-vaxxers, unpatriotic Americans, orange cultists, the uneducated and conspiracy theorists.
It's designed to provide ultimate viewing pleasures for anyone on their deathbeds still able to croak, “It's a hoax!”
Seriously. It's all true. This is must-see TV:
Honey's Final Boo-Boo.
My Big, Fat Greek Funeral.
Stay Away from General Hospital.
One Life to Live is Mine to Waste.
Crossover event: Station 19 Hoses Down Grey's Anatomy Remains.
The Bachelor Dies ….. Still Alone, and its sequel, The Bachelorette Dies: Part Duh!
Perry Mason: Even I Won't Argue Your Case.
My Three Dead Sons.
The Odd Couple of Million.
Route 666.
Law & Order: Special Mental Unit.
Relegated to Fantasy Island.
NCIS: Fort Edward (Union Cemetery).
Coronavirus is Bull.
Sixteen Candles, Because You Won't See Seventeen.
Jeopardy! Literally Your Final Clue.
South Park Dirt Nap.
Major Crimes of Ignorance.
Dr. Phil Rejects You.
SpongeBob Square Pants Needs Change of Clothes.
Shark Tank Human Chum.
Modern Family Goes Extinct.
End of Dynasty.
Hawaii Five-0 Never Sees Five-One.
Up Schitt's Creek Without a Paddle.
The Three Stooges (Stefanik, McCarthy, McConnell) Meet Frankenstein.
Family Guy's Obituary.
90-Day Fiance: Time's Up!
Love After Casket Lockup.
The Good Doctor Will NOT See You Now.
America's Got a Lot Less Talent.
Real SickWives of Beverly Hills.
Batman Unmasked.
Even venerable and classy PBS joins the movement while maintaining its constant sales pitch to remember them in our wills:
This Was Your Old House.
Ask This Old House's Healthy Owner.
Death in Paradise (no change needed).
Austin City No Limits.
As Time Goes Buh-Bye.
All Creatures Great and Small and Buried.
Downton Abbey on MasterAtPeace Theater.
The Great British Baking Show at the Crematorium.
Dominic Tom, Moreau