Letter to the editor: TV shows to feature virus themes

Editor:

My friends at QAnon tell me the entertainment industry is secretly revamping its fall season TV shows and movies in honor of our brave anti-vaxxers, unpatriotic Americans, orange cultists, the uneducated and conspiracy theorists.

It's designed to provide ultimate viewing pleasures for anyone on their deathbeds still able to croak, “It's a hoax!”

Seriously. It's all true. This is must-see TV:

Honey's Final Boo-Boo.

My Big, Fat Greek Funeral.

Stay Away from General Hospital.

One Life to Live is Mine to Waste.

Crossover event: Station 19 Hoses Down Grey's Anatomy Remains.

The Bachelor Dies ….. Still Alone, and its sequel, The Bachelorette Dies: Part Duh!

Perry Mason: Even I Won't Argue Your Case.

My Three Dead Sons.

The Odd Couple of Million.

Route 666.

Law & Order: Special Mental Unit.

Relegated to Fantasy Island.