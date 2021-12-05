Letter to the editor: TV news brings forth responses

Editor:

Responses to watching TV news yesterday:

If you won't get immunized because you don't have enough info to trust the vaccine, why not do it because we have 5 million reasons to distrust not being vaccinated?

If unborn babies are human beings, are unbuilt cars automobiles?

Isn't leaving a gun available to a troubled teen negligent homicide? Gun owners are more likely to be gun victims.

What is newsworthy about decorating the Rockefeller Xmas tree?

If abortion is outlawed in half the states, won't women who want an abortion just flood into the other states? Planned parenthood reduces the number of abortions; criminalizing abortion merely reduces the number of legal ones.

Trump risked the health of hundreds of people to preserve his own image of strength, and then lied about it. How characteristic of him.

Neal Herr, Glens Falls

