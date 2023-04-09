Next week, April 15-22, is International Dark Sky Week. There are good reasons to act now to shut off or modify outdoor lighting: spring bird migration has begun, effective outdoor lighting to reduce light pollution leads to a better quality of life and it is easy to do. Light pollution has far-reaching consequences that are harmful to all living things.

Read about the Lights Out call to action on the website www.birdcast.info. Most birds migrate at night. Light attracts, confuses and exhausts birds. Over 30 cities in the U.S. are ‘flipping the switch’ to OFF at night. You can feel good about turning off your lights and have fun by tracking migration in real time from this website!

You can learn more by logging on to DarkSky.org. The principles for responsible outdoor lighting are: Use light only where needed; Direct light so it falls only where needed; Light should be no brighter than necessary; Use light only when it is needed (use timers or motion detectors); Use warmer color lights (limit shorter wavelength-blue/green lights).

Quoting from the Dark Sky website, light at night can disrupt the circadian rhythm of living creatures, and in humans “may increase our risk of obesity, diabetes, mood disorders, reproductive problems and cancers” and that “exposure to light, even if it’s dim — can suppress the body’s natural production of melatonin” a hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle, metabolism and immune system. “There is no clear scientific evidence that increased outdoor lighting deters crimes” and “glare from bright, unshielded lights actually decreases safety because it shines into our eyes and constricts pupils.”

Did you know that Glens Falls has a law governing outdoor/exterior lighting? Wouldn’t you love to be able to see the Milky Way from home in the Glens Falls area?

Mary-Beth Wagner,

Glens Falls