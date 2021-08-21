Letter to the editor: Tucker Carlson doesn't care if you die

Editor:

Donald Trump got something right with COVID-19. He pushed for an aggressive public-private partnership to bring multiple vaccines to the market in record time.

Operation Warp Speed exceeded almost everyone's expectations, producing vaccines that are safe and highly effective. Trump could have done more to promote the vaccines that he helped make happen. Getting his own vaccine publicly, rather than secretively, surely would have encouraged more of his followers to do the same.

Instead, getting vaccinated has become part of the culture wars. People like Fox News host Tucker Carlson are happy to exploit our cultural divide for their personal gain.

Tucker, who has the number one cable news show in the nation, has promoted irrational fears of the COVID vaccine and railed against government efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated, calling it ”the greatest scandal in my lifetime, by far.”

But here's a question that Tucker does not want to answer: whether he himself has been vaccinated. Carlson won't admit that he got the shot, because it would expose him as the hypocrite that he is.