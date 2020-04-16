Letter to the editor: Trying to wake up from this bad dream

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

It’s Easter morning and I’m trying to wake up from what must be a bad dream.

Barely one year ago, I remember when our community was concerned that our parents weren’t being cared for adequately in our nursing homes and that the Department of Health, DOH, wasn’t doing its job of policing them, so Bill Loeb convened a meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to look into the matter and see if we needed to set up a special phone “hot line.” One complaint that surfaced was that one facility was putting spaghetti sauce on top of the mashed potatoes. I showed how our home “Resident Council” dealt with a complaint when three nightgowns showed up missing.

Ah! So much for the “good old days.”

Now our nursing homes in Upstate New York are “busting our buns” trying to keep COVID-19 out of our facilities. We don’t mind that Downstate is shipping COVID-19 patients to our hospitals — including Saratoga and Glens Falls.