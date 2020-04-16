Letter to the editor: Trying to wake up from this bad dream

Editor:
It’s Easter morning and I’m trying to wake up from what must be a bad dream.
Barely one year ago, I remember when our community was concerned that our parents weren’t being cared for adequately in our nursing homes and that the Department of Health, DOH, wasn’t doing its job of policing them, so Bill Loeb convened a meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to look into the matter and see if we needed to set up a special phone “hot line.” One complaint that surfaced was that one facility was putting spaghetti sauce on top of the mashed potatoes. I showed how our home “Resident Council” dealt with a complaint when three nightgowns showed up missing.
Ah! So much for the “good old days.”
Now our nursing homes in Upstate New York are “busting our buns” trying to keep COVID-19 out of our facilities. We don’t mind that Downstate is shipping COVID-19 patients to our hospitals — including Saratoga and Glens Falls.
What we object to is being forced by New York State to accept COVID-19 patients into to our otherwise COVID-19-free facilities. This is the height of insanity and spells a death sentence for many of our residents and caregivers alike! And beyond belief, this is all being done with the approval of the DOH and CDC. We are being used as sacrificial lambs!
COVID-19 positive patients require, demand, separate facilities!
Our nursing homes do not have the staff, PPE’s, nor testing data to keep the patients and staff separated.
Perhaps, Downstate has given in to “herd immunity,” but it didn’t work very well for mother England!
It’s time for Cuomo to wake up and fix this problem he helped create.
Thank God for Kathleen Moore of The Post Star to report on this pending disaster!
Ron Hintz, Argyle
