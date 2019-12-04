Editor:
Don’t confuse me.
Once again I find myself trying to make some sense of Ken Tingley’s column regarding our “political” readers.
Coincidentally his comments appear below a “Viewpoint” from an editorial from the Minneapolis Star Tribune on how the Russians spread “disinformation” – and boy! Are they good at it! These articles appeared on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Now Senator John Neely Kennedy has been suckered!
The simple explanation of this dilemma is “Don’t confuse me with facts – my mind is made up!”
Many “cell phone addicted” Americans have forgotten how to think!
They only believe what they want to believe.
If we designed bridges with this mindset, they would all fall down!
It blows my mind to the extent that these “unthinking” Americans will go to defend their conclusions that defy the laws of gravity or anything else based on “common sense.”
It reminds me of a “lynch mob” mentality.
No longer do laws apply and our Constitution – what’s that!
Sadly – this isn’t the first time this “mass mania” has happened.
World War II cost about 100 million lives – and the next one would be counted in billions.
And sadly – I see no way to break through this “mind set.”
My only hope is that reasonable Americans will outnumber them and get up off their lazy butts and get out and vote so these unthinking ones can continue to live in their dream world.
Ron Hintz, Argyle