Letter to the editor: Try thinking about the rights of others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

These are times of great uncertainty, anxiety and our generation hasn't suffered such significant loss. I read how some are troubled, even outraged, by being told to stay home, shelter or wear a mask in public.

If one feels that strongly about "their rights"; please think of others' rights and how that compromises their health. Please feel free to not allow the government to trample your rights, but do so responsibly and only with like-minded individuals. Sign a consent along with this to refuse medical treatment. It's the responsible action you can take — think about the medical staff who risk their lives daily treating those who wish to not have their rights infringed.

A dear friend of mine is a single nurse, she works 12-hour shifts in the ICU and then isolates herself at home so as to not possibly transmit this virus. She unselfishly has been living this for months now; please think about "your rights" a little deeper. If your rights are trampled, she should have the right not to treat you or others with similar thinking. She is a true example of not being selfish and sacrificing for the greater good of humanity.

Daniel Jones, South Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0