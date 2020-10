Editor:

Instead of “The Star-Spangled Banner” why not play “God Bless America?” It’s got a good melody, words and it’s easy to sing.

Or what about “This land is your land, and this land is my land?”

Don’t like to sing? Shut your mouth. Case closed.

Rita Mion, Hudson Falls

