Letter to the editor: Try old prison site as a new mansion

Editor:

I have a suggestion for the titled or entitled folks the paper featured for the lead story on this past Independence Day local section. They could seek out the keys to the locked gate atop of closed facility Mt. McGregor from the titled king in the mansion in Albany. That way, Mr. Administrator can control who enters with a mask so the good doctor can ply his trade from the infirmary on site.

Also, those great people whom this totally unbiased publication chose to permeate the letters section on our nation’s birthday with, can march up and enter unmolested. With all the wisdom they possess collectively, fashioning a fish hook for the pond up there for food should be an easy task.

Hold on a minute, I almost forgot my focus here.

Rats eat rats, don’t they?

Andrew Nelson, Fort Ann

