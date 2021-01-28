Letter to the editor: Try love, imagine the possibilities

Editor:

The events of Jan. 6, 2021 were very distressing for me. There is an “elephant in the room” that is being ignored.

We have a system that is broken. Our whole way of life is very fragile as evidenced by the fact that these events even got this far.

It is not just the political system that needs addressing. It all starts with the American incessant search for power and money. Control of others through these avenues is not the answer.

The vast amount of money being wasted is alarming and if redirected to helping the people truly in need, it could change a lot of things.

Here is just a small list of the things that are broken:

• The family unit is broken. The children need parenting help;

• Parents are overwhelmed with overworking to make ends meet or they are single parents trying to do it all;

• As a society we need to deal more openly with addiction and mental illness and how it affects the people who love them;

• Education improvement had been put on the back burner even before the pandemic;