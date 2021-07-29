Letter to the editor: Try harder with play of the news

Editor:

I am writing to share my dismay at the front page of today's paper and the editorial choices made in publishing this edition in the manner you have done. Why you would give Ms. Stefanik's lies and obfuscation about the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol building an above the fold, extra large font headline is beyond my comprehension.

It is bad enough that these people can spew this nonsense and still get on TV and so forth, but, to make it the headline of our local newspaper is shameful. Putting the narrative about the hearings in committee in the House of Representatives yesterday below the fold gave one the impression that our carpetbagger representative's untruths were of more import than the actual testimony of these public servants who suffered to protect the institution of our democracy.

I am ashamed of the behavior of the previous administration, on our soil and on the world stage. It seems that so much of our Republic has fallen under the unbelievable, ridiculous spell of the malignant narcissist psychopathic former president.