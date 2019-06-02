Editor:
When I was a kid, I recall Colgate toothpaste had to pull its television commercial which touted an “invisible shield” of protection for your teeth. The government regulations ruled that there was no actual shield and it would be lying to the American public to imply there was.
Truth — what a concept! Three years ago I took my mother to the emergency room. As we waited, the nurse performed her procedures and periodically checked in, and so a conversation ensued. The nurse informed me she could not vote for Hillary Clinton because Hillary was in the throes of Parkinson’s disease. Recall that Clinton, while campaigning, was worn down with flu symptoms and had stumbled on camera. Our attendant nurse said that, as a nurse, she could tell Hillary had Parkinson’s. She also saw it on the internet. Actually, the Republican opposition had latched onto propagating the case for the American public that Clinton was suffering from advanced Parkinson’s.
Whether it originated with Fox News, the Trump campaign or Russia, disinformation, like an Ebola attack, easily went viral. We can track the number of lies Donald Trump speaks daily. We can view a verifiable photo of Trump later shopped to show a taller man with much larger hands. We can watch, in real time, a press conference of Nancy Pelosi speaking about a meeting with Trump, only then to view on Fox News a doctored tape of a floundering, slurred-speech, erratically moving Pelosi. All this to the delight of a malevolent Trump. Putin is having a field day. Where, oh where, is our “invisible shield” to protect integrity and the “rule of law?”
Cindy Whitman, Glens Falls