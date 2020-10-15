Letter to the editor: Trustworthiness matters, so vote for Cobb

However, I have to because Elise Stefanik supports him and his administration. Her quest for power and influence has resulted in Elise Stefanik becoming another virtual Trump apostle in this Congress, unwilling to criticize his behavior. Like him, she has left her oath of office to “serve the people” behind. Instead, she has become adept at using her office as a vehicle to curry favor and recognition with a man with no interest but self-interest