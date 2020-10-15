Letter to the editor: Trustworthiness matters, so vote for Cobb

Editor:
I resent having to write about the shamefully unethical, brazenly self-serving, anti-humanist and anti-science president, because climate change is much more urgent.
However, I have to because Elise Stefanik supports him and his administration. Her quest for power and influence has resulted in Elise Stefanik becoming another virtual Trump apostle in this Congress, unwilling to criticize his behavior. Like him, she has left her oath of office to “serve the people” behind. Instead, she has become adept at using her office as a vehicle to curry favor and recognition with a man with no interest but self-interest
I believe character traits like trustworthiness, reliability and proven performance demonstrate that a person seeks more than their own gratification. I will work for a person who would enthusiastically and honestly serve her constituency and be hopeful that enough other people recognize Tedra Cobb’s value, competency and empathy.
Lola Johnson, Chazy
