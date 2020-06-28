Letter to the editor: Trust those who act responsibly

Editor:

I’d like to comment on Rep. Stefanik’s criticism of Gov. Cuomo’s handling of coronavirus in regard to nursing homes. Of the 120,000 plus deaths in the U.S., over 30,000 have been in nursing homes. Obviously, not all in New York. So, with 25% of fatalities from a pandemic falling on a single group that does call for investigation and study. Obviously, not just of New York.

Stefanik, this past week, accompanied President Trump on a trip to Tulsa for a campaign rally. Public health officials there pleaded with the president to delay the rally. Despite what Vice President Pence says, virus cases are surging in Oklahoma. How many additional deaths will there be in Oklahoma nursing homes as a result of this rally? How many will there be in nursing homes in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and other states whose governors quickly reopened and won’t even take the small step of requiring people to wear masks?