Letter to the editor: Trump's words are treasonous

Editor:
Somewhere around the 1600s, my ancestor Stephen Hopkins, who was an Englishman that while shipwrecked on the Caribbean made the remark that we were all free men because the island wasn’t owned by England. Eventually they were brought back to England. There he was immediately put in chains to be hung for treason. He was able to wiggle out of the charges because there wouldn’t be anybody to raise his children.
The other day while talking to a lawyer friend of mine, I asked him, “When Trump was telling everyone to raid the Capitol, wouldn’t that be grounds enough to be considered for treason?” Very serious, he said, “Well it’s close.”
Kurt H. Kilmer, Hudson Falls