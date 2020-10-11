Letter to the editor: Trump's ties to Russia are many

Editor:

Well, well, well, looks like Bayrock is again coming up in the news. Trump's financial "interests" are slowly being made public.

For all those who don't want to know the truth, now would be a good time to look the other way.

I wrote two letters about this in April of last year. In the 1990s, Trump's casinos and real estate businesses go downhill and major banks in New York wouldn't lend money to him after six bankruptcies.

Along comes Tevfik Arif, owner one of Bayrock Group. The company is accused of large-scale tax fraud, and a lawsuit is pending in New York against them. In 2005, Trump entered into an agreement with the Bayrock Group for a one-year deal to develop a project in Moscow. Bayrock also proposed a potential deal between Trump International Hotel and Russian investors in 2007, but the deal never came to fruition.

Don Jr. said in 2008, "Russians make up a pretty proportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia." Another "associate" of Trump's, Felix Sater, who was born in Russia in 1966, also came into the radar of the FBI. Felix's father was known to the FBI as a syndicate crime boss for Moscow native Semion Mogilevich.